|
Citation
|
Mosure C, Hurwitz DS, Fink C, Kothuri S, Cobb D. ITE J. 2020; 90(7): 43-48.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Institute of Transportation Engineers)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Many vommunities across the United States and working to promote bicycling by improving the comfort and safety for bicyclists. The interactions between modes at signalized intersections present challenges for traffic entineers and designers, especially in busy urban settings. Bicycle signals can be used at intersections to control the movement of bicycles when geometric or operational conditions dictate that their movements be separated in time for safety or for other reasons
Language: en