Citation
Lloyd SL, Lopez-Quintero C, Striley CW. Addict. Behav. 2020; 110: e106525.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32711286
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Existing evidence suggest that cannabis may impair driving and is the most prevalent drug identified in drivers. Males exhibit an excess risk for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol compared to females. We assessed sex differences in the association between the reason for cannabis use (medical, recreational, or both) and driving under the influence of cannabis (DUIC).
Keywords
Driving under the influence; Marijuana; Cannabis; Medical Cannabis; Recreational Cannabis; Sex