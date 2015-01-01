|
Drowning is a significant cause of childhood morbidity and mortality globally. The underlying mechanisms vary with child development and most are modifiable to public health promotion strategies. This article serves to highlight some of the specific considerations for the clinical management of drowning in children, both prehospital and by the in-hospital paediatric resuscitation team. This includes changes to standard advanced paediatric life support in the presence of hypothermia.
