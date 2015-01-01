SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Evans J, Javaid AA, Scarrott E, Bamber AR, Morgan J. Arch. Dis. Child. Educ. Pract. Ed. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/archdischild-2020-318823

PMID

32709594

Abstract

Drowning is a significant cause of childhood morbidity and mortality globally. The underlying mechanisms vary with child development and most are modifiable to public health promotion strategies. This article serves to highlight some of the specific considerations for the clinical management of drowning in children, both prehospital and by the in-hospital paediatric resuscitation team. This includes changes to standard advanced paediatric life support in the presence of hypothermia.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiology; accident & emergency

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print