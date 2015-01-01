|
Citation
|
Jalali R, Dmochowska P, Godlewska I, Balmas J, Młynarska K, Narkun K, Zawadzki A, Wojnar M. Medicina (Lithuania) 2020; 56(7): e354.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32708850
|
Abstract
|
Background and Objective: In the last decade, the phenomenon of using new psychoactive substances (NPS), called designer drugs, has been on rise. Though their production and marketing in Poland is prohibited, reports of the Supreme Audit Office noted that young people are increasingly reaching for new intoxication agents in the form of designer drugs. There is a significant increase in the number of patients with NPS abuse admitted to the emergency departments. As NPS cannot be detected by standard tests for the presence of psychoactive substances, it is difficult to choose the appropriate therapeutic intervention. Therefore, the aim of the present study was to evaluate the patient characteristics in the population of adults and children suspected of using NPS and formulate the protocol for diagnosis and treatment. Materials and Method: The paper is based on a retrospective analysis of medical records of hospitalized patients in the Clinical Emergency Department of The Regional Specialist Hospital in Olsztyn (SKOR WSS, emergency department (ED)) and the Pediatric Emergency Department of the Provincial Specialist Children's Hospital in Olsztyn (SORD WSSD, pediatric emergency department (PED)) between years 2013 to 2018. The patient records related to their general symptoms at admission, mental state and laboratory diagnostic tests were evaluated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
designer drugs; emergency medicine department; new psychoactive substances; pediatric emergency department