Abstract

Osteoporosis leads to increased risk of falls, and thus an increase in fractures, highlighting here hip fractures, that result in high mortality, functional disability, and high medical expenditure. The aim is to summarise the available evidence on effective non-pharmacological interventions to prevent the triad osteoporosis/falls risk/hip fracture. A scoping review was conducted consulting the Scientific Electronic Library Online (Scielo), National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), Cumulative Index to Nursing & Allied Health Literature (CINAHL) y PubMed.databases. Inclusion criteria were articles published between 2013 and 2019, in Spanish or English. In addition, publications on a population over 65 years of age covering non-pharmacological interventions aimed at hip fracture prevention for both institutionalised patients in long-stay health centres or hospitals, and patients cared for at home, both dependent and non-dependent, were included. Sixty-six articles were selected and 13 non-pharmacological interventions were identified according to the Nursing Interventions Classification taxonomy, aimed at preventing osteoporosis, falls, and hip fracture. The figures regarding the affected population according to the studies are alarming, reflecting the importance of preventing the triad osteoporosis, falls risk, and hip fracture among the population over 65 years of age. The most effective interventions were focused on increasing Bone Mineral Density through diet, exercise, and falls prevention. As a conclusion, primary prevention should be applied to the entire adult population, with special emphasis on people with osteoporosis.

Language: en