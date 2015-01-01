Abstract

SafetyLit note: Pink-collar workers (a phrase that arose in the 1970s) to describe workers (men or women) who perform care or service labor that traditionally was performed by women -- nursing, social work, teaching, secretarial work, or child care - Wikipedia



Analyzing men and women separately, we examined the associations between six key elements of the psychosocial work environment of pink-collar workers (n = 7633) and the risk of depression, using logistic regression analysis with data from the Fifth Korean Working Conditions Survey (KWCS) conducted in 2017. We assessed the risk of depression according to the presence of emotional display rules (EDR), health and safety information (HSI), and emotional labor. In males, the risk of depression increased when there were no EDR and they had to interact with angry customers (OR 1.94, 95% CI 1.14-3.30). For women, the risk of depression increased if they had to interact with angry customers and EDR were present (OR, 1.73; 95% CI, 1.00-3.00), and if they did not receive HSI but had to interact with angry customers (OR, 1.66; 95% CI, 1.02-2.71), or hid their emotions and did not receive HSI (OR, 1.90; 95% CI, 1.50-2.40). The risk of depression increased more in the presence of EDR among women who hid their emotions (OR 1.80, 95% CI, 1.40-2.31) compared to women who did not hide their emotions and in the absence of EDR. Therefore, it is necessary to consider the effects of gender-specific factors on the risk of depression and revise current guidelines accordingly.

