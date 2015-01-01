|
Citation
|
VanSolkema M, McCann C, Barker-Collo S, Foster A. Neuropsychol. Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32712759
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Communication difficulties are one of the hallmark characteristics of adults following traumatic brain injury (TBI), a difficulty that incorporates multiple aspects of cognition and language. One aspect of cognition that impacts communication is attention. This review explores both attention and communication following moderate to severe TBI and aims to connect them through a narrative analysis of the discourse surrounding the terms and how they have evolved over time. This includes exploring and reviewing theories and specific constructs of these two aspects of cognition.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; Attention; Cognitive communication; Meta-narrative review