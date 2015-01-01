|
Rose-Clarke K, Gurung D, Brooke-Sumner C, Burgess R, Burns J, Kakuma R, Kusi-Mensah K, Ladrido-Ignacio L, Maulik PK, Roberts T, Walker IF, Williams S, Yaro P, Thornicroft G, Lund C. Lancet Psychiatry 2020; 7(8): 659-662.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32711698
The Lancet Commission on global mental health and sustainable development highlighted the need to make mental health an integral part of global development. Treatment interventions are not enough to reduce the population-level burden of mental disorders, suggesting a public health approach to tackling the social determinants of mental health...
Language: en