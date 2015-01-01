SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Taylor MA, Spanos SP, Fenton SJ, Russell KW. Cureus 2020; 12(5): e8181.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.8181

32566422 PMCID

Neodymium ball magnets are commonly ingested by children and are a risk of causing significant morbidity if not addressed appropriately. While most ingested magnets are located distal to the epiglottis in the gastrointestinal tract, they can rarely get lodged across tissues in the mouth and throat such as the epiglottis. Though rare, this represents an impending airway emergency and requires urgent treatment once identified. We present the case of a two-year-old, asymptomatic male who presented after ingesting two neodymium ball magnets that were found to be clicked together across his epiglottis, which were ultimately retrieved by bronchoscopy without complications.

Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion
