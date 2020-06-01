Abstract

Background

The ingestion of multiple magnets may lead to severe complications including bowel obstruction, perforation, fistula, peritonitis, short bowel syndrome, life-threatening injuries, and even death. The annual case number of high-powered neodymium magnets ingestion has been increasing in the western world and the dearth of available data demonstrates that this issue has been neglected in Taiwan.



Methods

We searched the electronic medical records of our institution for patients younger than 18 years old who were diagnosed with, who had ever visited our emergency department, or been hospitalized for magnetic foreign body ingestion between January 2009 and March 2018. Demographic data including the number, shape, and size of magnets ingested, the clinical presentation, type of intervention, and complications were reviewed.



Results

Thirteen patients who met the enrollment criteria were analyzed. One patient was documented between 2009 and 2013, and twelve were documented between January 2014 and March 2018. Five of the cases documented between 2014 and 2018 had ingested Buckyballs. The median age of the patients was 5 years. All of the patients with clinical symptoms had ingested more than one magnet and required endoscopic or surgical intervention. Bowel perforation or deep ulcer with impending perforation was found in three patients during surgery.



Conclusion

The number of children who visited our emergency department or were hospitalized due to the ingestion of magnets has increased recently. The presence of high power of neodymium magnets in many products increases the risk of ingesting multiple magnets resulting in serious complications. Therefore, stricter policies are needed to prevent children from obtaining products that contain magnets.





Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en