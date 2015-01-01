Abstract

We report a 33-month-old boy who presented to the emergency department with mild periumbilical abdominal pain lasting for 3 days. A plain abdominal radiograph showed 7 magnetic beads, which were located possibly in the small intestine without a free air. His parents bought neodymium magnetic beads 10 days before the onset of the symptom, and did not witness swallowing of the beads. Contrary to the radiographic finding, laparoscopic exploration showed several perforations in the small intestine and mesocolon. He was discharged uneventfully on postoperative day 5. Ingested magnetic beads should be considered as a cause if a child with abdominal pain recently obtained or played with the beads.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en