Abstract

BACKGROUND: Medical marijuana laws (MMLs) can impact marijuana and opioid use, but the relationship between MMLs and other drugs, such as prescription stimulants, remains unexamined. Because lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) individuals report higher levels of prescription stimulant use than heterosexuals, we explored the relationship between MMLs and past-year medical and non-medical stimulant use by sexual identity and gender.



METHODS: We pooled 2015-2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health data for adults (n = 126 463), and used survey-weighted multinomial logistic regression to estimate odds of past-year (a) medical prescription stimulant use, (b) non-medical prescription stimulant use and (c) non-medical versus medical stimulant use. We stratified by gender, adjusted for sociodemographic characteristics, and tested the interaction between MML state residence and sexual identity.



RESULTS: Bisexual men had higher medical (6.4% versus 4.1%; aROR=1.93[1.29-2.88]) and non-medical stimulant use 6.6% versus 2.4%; aROR=2.23[1.44-3.44]) than heterosexual men. Bisexual women had higher non-medical stimulant use (6.8% versus 1.6%; aROR=1.54[1.23-2.93] than heterosexual women. Female (aROR=0.70[0.62-0.78]) and male (aROR=0.74[0.66-0.82]) heterosexuals in MML states had lower odds of medical stimulant use than in non-MML states. Bisexual men in MML states had lower odds of medical (aROR=0.36[0.21-0.61]) and non-medical stimulant use (aROR=0.48[0.29-0.81]) than bisexual men in non-MML states. Similar patterns emerged for bisexual women's non-medical use (aROR=0.57[0.40-0.81]).



CONCLUSION: Prescription stimulant use was higher in non-MML states for most LGB subgroups. MMLs may differentially impact stimulant use, primarily for bisexual men and women. States enacting MMLs should consider potential impacts on drugs other than marijuana, especially among LGB populations.

Language: en