|
Citation
|
Sedighi A, Rashedi E, Nussbaum MA. Gait Posture 2020; 81: 126-130.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32717669
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Head-worn displays (e.g., "smart glasses") are an emerging technology to provide information, and in many situations they might be used while walking. However, little evidence exists regarding the effects of head-worn displays on walking performance. We found earlier that "smart glasses" had smaller adverse effects on measures of gait variability in the anterior-posterior direction vs. other types of information displays. Participants, however, complained about motion sickness and perceived instability while using smart glasses.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Stability; Gait variability; Goal equivalent manifold; Head-worn displays; Maximum lyapunov exponent