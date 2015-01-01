Abstract

Suicide is a major public health concern with more than 800,000 deaths each year worldwide.1 It is the second leading cause of death in young people 15-29 years of age.1 Previous studies have linked higher temperatures to increased suicide--a growing concern as the average global temperature rises.2 Some past studies have reported a linear relationship--in other words, the higher the temperature, the higher the relative risk of suicide--whereas others have found evidence of a nonlinear association. A recent study in Environmental Health Perspectives pooled climate and health data across multiple sites to further explore the exact shape of the association...

