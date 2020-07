Abstract

AIM: To explore the experience of pain in 10-12-year-old children.



METHODS: This interview study included students (n = 42) in grade 4-6 in focus groups (n = 10) in southern Sweden (52% girls); mean age, 11.3 years (range 10-12 years). The interviews were audio-recorded and transcribed verbatim and analyzed with qualitative content analysis.



RESULTS: The analysis resulted in one theme: Pain as a unique experience for each individual, which was divided into five categories: (1) Feeling bodily pain; (2) Pain related to the school environment and schoolwork; (3) Internal pain related to sorrow and grief; (4) Pain related to conflicts and remorse; and (5) Pain can be good.



CONCLUSION: The children made distinctions between physical pain and emotional pain. Bullying, noisy school environments, grief and remorse were reported to be linked with headaches, stomachache, and heartache.

