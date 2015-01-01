SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lennon JC, Hassan I. JAMA Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.1999

PMID

32716483

Abstract

To the Editor Mishara and Stijelja1 concisely report on a topic of serious importance and consequence in the context of rising US suicide rates. Their explicit listing of potential explanations for seemingly ineffective prevention may be interpreted as a call for action. With the foundation readily prepared for the work, unpacking these preconceived notions may lead to actionable decisions and, if possible, a necessary repaving of suicidology's path...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print