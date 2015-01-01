Abstract

To the Editor Mishara and Stijelja1 concisely report on a topic of serious importance and consequence in the context of rising US suicide rates. Their explicit listing of potential explanations for seemingly ineffective prevention may be interpreted as a call for action. With the foundation readily prepared for the work, unpacking these preconceived notions may lead to actionable decisions and, if possible, a necessary repaving of suicidology's path...

Language: en