Abstract

In Nepal, following allegations of sexual assault, the survivor is taken by the police to a Government Hospital for medical examination and sample collection. To provide an integrated service to survivors of gender-based violence, a One-Stop Crisis Management Centre (OCMC) is established in many Government Hospitals. However, paediatric survivors of sexual abuse frequently seek initial care at the emergency department, as most present with a medical complaint rather than for sexual abuse. It is therefore important to train emergency physicians with the skills required to identify the features and diagnose a case of sexual assault. We present a case where the diagnosis of sexual assault of a child was an incidental finding and discuss the challenges faced in dealing with such cases in non-OCMC Hospital.

Language: en