SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tosini D, Fraccaro D. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2020.1795746

PMID

32716258

Abstract

The study contributed to understanding suicide grief by focusing on suicide survivors' subjective experience combined with attention to social settings that influenced their interpretations. We interviewed 25 survivors and analyzed field notes from 47 meetings of a suicide support group. We documented the unfolding of typical forms of meaning reconstructions that helped survivors redefine their situation. These forms included searching for reconciliation with the deceased individuals; attempting to tame the tendency to self-blame; and making an effort to reframe social relationships. The support group functioned as a defining agency that assisted the survivors' interpretations and contributed to overcoming conflicting feelings.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print