Abstract

The study contributed to understanding suicide grief by focusing on suicide survivors' subjective experience combined with attention to social settings that influenced their interpretations. We interviewed 25 survivors and analyzed field notes from 47 meetings of a suicide support group. We documented the unfolding of typical forms of meaning reconstructions that helped survivors redefine their situation. These forms included searching for reconciliation with the deceased individuals; attempting to tame the tendency to self-blame; and making an effort to reframe social relationships. The support group functioned as a defining agency that assisted the survivors' interpretations and contributed to overcoming conflicting feelings.

