Journal Article

Citation

Tumram NK. Med. Leg. J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher Royal Society of Medicine Press)

DOI

10.1177/0025817220935882

PMID

32716247

Abstract

Use of appropriate personal protective equipment is essential for healthcare workers when dealing with patients who have tested positive or are suspected of having Covid-19. Personal protective equipment is uncomfortable at best. In hot countries (like India) or in a hot place of work, its wearers are at a high risk of heat-related illnesses. Once in personal protective equipment a healthcare worker can remain in it for at least 6 h at a stretch. In summer when it is hot and humid, personal protective equipment can cause wearer dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat fatigue. In a severe form, this can result in heat stroke and a collapse while on duty. Preventive measures are needed to protect healthcare workers. This review aims to highlight the efficacy and applicability of personal cooling garments.


Language: en

Keywords

healthcare worker; Covid-19; hot environment; personal cooling garment; personal protective equipment

