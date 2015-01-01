SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Witt JK. Med. Decis. Making 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0272989X20943516

32715950

Risk communication is critically important, for both patients and providers. However, people struggle to understand risks because there are inherent biases and limitations to reasoning under uncertainty. A common strategy to enhance risk communication is the use of decision aids, such as charts or graphs, that depict the risk visually. A problem with prior research on visual decision aids is that it used a metric of performance that confounds 2 underlying constructs: precision and bias. Precision refers to a person's sensitivity to the information, whereas bias refers to a general tendency to overestimate (or underestimate) the level of risk. A visual aid is effective for communicating risk only if it enhances precision or, once precision is suitably high, reduces bias. This article proposes a methodology for evaluating the effectiveness of visual decision aids. Empirical data further illustrate how the new methodology is a significant advancement over more traditional research designs.


Bayesian reasoning; decision aid; randomized control trial; shared decision making

