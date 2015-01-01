Abstract

This study aims at exploring human error in an airport control tower through technique for the retrospective and predictive analysis of cognitive error (TRACEr) and controller action reliability assessment (CARA) methods. Despite the presence of automated safety nets, air traffic control (ATC) is heavily dependent upon the capabilities of the human. A number of ATC-relevant accidents were characterized by human errors. The data related to error dimensions were collected through interview and direct observation. Then, human error probability and error producing conditions were evaluated by the CARA method. The results showed that selection and quality, memory, distraction/preoccupation, and traffic and airspace have the highest percentage error rate. Furthermore, the results indicated that the highest probability of error was associated with emergency situation management. This study is the first research to classify and quantify human errors using TRACEr and CARA methods to evaluate the controller's error of the ATC.

Language: en