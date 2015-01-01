|
Camilo C, Garrido MV, Calheiros MM. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32715912
An information-processing approach to maladaptive parenting suggests that high-risk and maltreating parents are likely to hold inaccurate and biased preexisting cognitive schemata about child development and child rearing. Importantly, these schemas, which may include values, beliefs, expectations, and attitudes, are known to influence the way parents perceive and subsequently act toward their children. However, the few studies specifically addressing parental attitudes only considered global maltreatment, not distinguishing abuse from neglect. Moreover, few have considered dual-process models of cognition, relying mostly on the explicit level of parental attitudes that can be prone to various biases.
information processing; child abuse and neglect; maladaptive parenting; parental attitudes; parental cognitions