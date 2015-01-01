|
Mannekote Thippaiah S, Shankarapura Nanjappa M, Gude JG, Voyiaziakis E, Patwa S, Birur B, Pandurangi A. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32715834
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) may be understood as a physical and behavioral expression of emotional distress. Over the past 70 years, it has been variably formulated as a type of emotional reaction to various stressors. NSSI has complex goals, sometimes implicit, but overall it serves as a transient psychological relief. Many believe that NSSI is a maladaptive behavior and is not related to suicide, with the primary differentiating factor between suicide and NSSI being the 'intention' to die. NSSI is an important mental health problem in current modern societies, and it is part of a trend in current psychiatric and mental health practice to medicalize maladaptive behaviors or psychological distress.
Language: en
self-harm; developing countries; NSSI; non-suicidal self-harm