Abstract

Background and Objective. Scald burns are a major cause of pediatric burn injuries. Instant soups have been identified as one source of these injuries. This study aims to quantify and characterize these injuries in pediatric patients.



METHODS. Ten-year query of National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database identified instant soup- and noodle-related scald burns in children aged 4 to 12 years. Data included patient demographics, injured body part, case narratives, and emergency department disposition.



RESULTS. A total of 4518 cases were identified, yielding an estimate of 9521 cases/year in the United States. Younger children were affected more than the older. Trunk was the most commonly burned body area. Approximately 10% of injuries required admission or transfer for further care.



CONCLUSION. Instant soup and noodle products are a common cause of pediatric scald burns, potentially injuring 25 children per day in the United States and leading to high rates of health care utilization.

