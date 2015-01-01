Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate suicide-related over-the-counter (OTC) analgesic medication exposures among individuals ≥6 years old reported to United States (US) poison control centers.



METHODS: Data from the National Poison Data System for the years 2000-2018 were retrospectively analyzed.



RESULTS: From 2000 to 2018, US poison control centers recorded 549 807 suicide-related cases involving OTC analgesics, including 327 781 cases (59.6%) admitted to the hospital and 1745 deaths (0.3%). Most cases involved a single substance (67.5%) and occurred among females (72.7%) and individuals 6-19 years old (49.7%). Overall, the rate of exposures increased significantly by 33.5% from 2000 to 2018, primarily driven by the increasing exposure rate among 6- to 19-year-old females. From 2000 to 2018, exposure rates for acetaminophen and ibuprofen increased, while that for acetylsalicylic acid decreased. Additionally, the proportion of cases resulting in a serious medical outcome or healthcare facility admission increased for all types of OTC analgesics. Acetaminophen and acetylsalicylic acid accounted for 48.0% and 18.5% of cases, respectively, and 64.5% and 32.6% of deaths, respectively. Both acetaminophen and acetylsalicylic acid had greater odds of healthcare facility admission (ORs 2.56 and 2.63, respectively) and serious medical outcomes (ORs 2.54 and 4.90, respectively) compared with ibuprofen.



CONCLUSIONS: The rate of suicide-related OTC analgesic cases is increasing. Acetaminophen and acetylsalicylic acid cases are associated with greater morbidity and mortality. Prevention efforts should include implementing unit-dose packaging requirements and restrictions on package sizes and purchase quantities for acetaminophen and acetylsalicylic acid products to reduce access to large quantities of these analgesics.

