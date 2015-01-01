|
Cardeli E, Phan J, Mulder L, Benson M, Adhikari R, Ellis BH. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32715496
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traumatic exposure combined with significant stressors in resettlement place Bhutanese refugees at risk for mental health problems. Despite this, refugee youth often are reluctant to seek mental health services. Psychosocial support services, such as school-based groups, offer one solution to this barrier to care. We had 2 aims in this study: (1) to describe the psychosocial needs of resettled Bhutanese refugee students; and (2) to evaluate the impact of skills-based groups on these students' sense of school belonging and mental health.
mental health; PTSD; stress; depression; Bhutanese refugees; traumatic exposure