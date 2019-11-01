Abstract

The purpose of this study was to analyze the adaptation response after the eruption of Mount Sinabung in Gurukinayan Village, Karo District. This research is qualitative with an explorative phenomenological approach. Data collection was carried out through observation and in-depth interviews with key informants who were the victims of the Mount Sinabung eruption. The analysis was conducted using content analysis description and life history with 6 participants. The adaptation response results obtained from the community were maladaptive (staying/surviving in the eruption site). The impacts of this eruption are physical/health impacts (cough, shortness, flu and fever), psychological impacts (trauma, anxiety and panic), social/economic impacts (crop failure and job loss), and infrastructure impacts (damaged houses, damaged roads and clean water crisis). Post-eruption adaptation strategies are from the aspects of health (medical treatment, traditional medicine mix), social/economic aspects (carrying out community activities, cultivating land and expecting food and land assistance from donors), infrastructure aspects (building huts, repairing houses, clean water treatment, and expecting operational assistance from the government). It is recommended that in handling post-eruption of Mount Sinabung, the government or village apparatus establish a post-disaster recovery program and decision making (stakeholders) in making policies or decisions related to Eruption Disasters handling.

Language: en