Abstract

Indonesian adolescents are currently experiencing increased vulnerability to various health risk threats, especially those related to sexual and reproductive health, including increased threats from HIV/AIDS. Unhealthy sexual behavior among adolescents, especially unmarried adolescents, is increasing. This study aims to determine various factors that influence adolescent sexual behavior and the need for services, in order to provide policy direction for improving adolescent sexual and reproductive health services.



This research is an explanatory research with cross-sectional design, which is equipped with quantitative and qualitative method approaches. This research data collection using survey methods (interviews and questionnaires/self-administered). Social Learning Theory is used as a framework for this research analysis. The subjects of this study were teenagers aged between 15 and 18 years who attended high school in East Lampung who had or were dating with a sample of 174 students. The sampling technique used is simple random sampling. The statistical analysis used in this study is the Chi square (χ2) statistic with a level of confidence α=0.05.



The results showed there was a relationship between religiosity, the role of parents, exposure to pornography with premarital sexual behavior in adolescents in East Lampung. Suggestions are recommended to schools In order for school principals to be more active in extracurricular activities in their schools, in the form of organizations, sports and arts activities, so that the energy possessed by high school adolescents can be optimally channeled into positive activities and minimize youths to carry out negative activities including those that lead to activities that trigger sexual behavior.

Language: en