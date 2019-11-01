|
Citation
|
Wijayanti YT, Martini, Prasetyowati, Fairus M. Enferm. Clin. 2020; 30(Suppl 5): 122-128.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32713550
|
Abstract
|
Indonesian adolescents are currently experiencing increased vulnerability to various health risk threats, especially those related to sexual and reproductive health, including increased threats from HIV/AIDS. Unhealthy sexual behavior among adolescents, especially unmarried adolescents, is increasing. This study aims to determine various factors that influence adolescent sexual behavior and the need for services, in order to provide policy direction for improving adolescent sexual and reproductive health services.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Parents; Media; Religiosity; Sexual behavior