Karlsson N, Lila M, Gracia E, Wemrell M. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077801220940403

32713268

Despite being rated as some of the world's most gender equal countries, Sweden and neighboring Nordic nations show high rates of intimate partner violence against women (IPVAW). As the news media contribute to the shaping of public attitudes, this article pursues a two-step discourse analysis of how IPVAW was represented in seven Swedish newspapers during 2018. Although an individualistic discourse on IPVAW was found to be most prevalent, articles where perpetrators were presented as non-Swedish more frequently contained a structural framing of IPVAW. This confirms previously noted tendencies toward individualization and othering of IPVAW in Sweden.


Language: en

Sweden; discourse; intimate partner violence against women (IPVAW); newspapers; Nordic Paradox

