Garcia-Isidoro S, Miguel-Tobal F, Martin-Escudero P, Gutierrez-Ortega C, Castellanos-Sanchez VO. J. Sports Med. Phys. Fitness 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Edizioni Minerva Medica)
32720785
BACKGROUND: Martial arts are currently being practiced throughout the world by about 100 million people. Considering that sports injuries account for 20% of all emergencies treated in hospitals, this is an issue that should be further studied. Our objective was to determine the prevalence and type of injuries in Wushu, Judo, and Karate practitioners in Community of Madrid, Spain.
