Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Antidepressant treatment may have some adverse clinical effects. One main effect is a switch to mania or to an affective episode with mixed features. This case report describes a young woman who developed a manic episode with mixed features, a couple of weeks following Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) initiation. During the episode she made a serious suicide attempt. This case report highlights the significance of clinical follow-up after antidepressant initiation ...

Language: he