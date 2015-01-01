SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kalla C. Harefuah 2020; 159(7): 483-485.

32720764

INTRODUCTION: Antidepressant treatment may have some adverse clinical effects. One main effect is a switch to mania or to an affective episode with mixed features. This case report describes a young woman who developed a manic episode with mixed features, a couple of weeks following Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) initiation. During the episode she made a serious suicide attempt. This case report highlights the significance of clinical follow-up after antidepressant initiation ...


Language: he
