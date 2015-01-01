Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pelvic ballistic injuries threaten critical gastrointestinal, vascular, and urinary structures. We report the treatment patterns and injury profiles of ballistic pelvic fractures and the association between location of ballistic fractures of the pelvis and visceral injuries.



METHODS: A prospectively collected database at an academic level I trauma center was reviewed for clinical and radiographic data on patients who sustained one or more ballistic fractures of the pelvis. Main outcomes compared included: procedures with orthopedic surgery, emergent surgery, concomitant intrapelvic injuries, and mortality.



RESULTS: Eighty-six patients were included. Eight patients (9.3%) underwent surgical debridement with orthopedic surgery, no ballistic pelvic fractures required surgical stabilization. The anatomical locations of ballistic pelvic fractures included: 10 (14.7%) anterior ring, 13 (19.1%) posterior ring, 27 (39.7%) anterior column, and 18 (20.9%) posterior column. There was a statistically significant association between anterior ring and rectal injury. The association between anterior ring injury and bladder injury approached significance.



CONCLUSIONS: This case series included 86 patients with a ballistic fracture of the pelvis, none requiring pelvic ring surgical stabilization. The unpatterned behavior of these injuries demands a high suspicion for visceral injury, with special attention to the rectum and bladder in the setting of anterior ring involvement.

LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV.

