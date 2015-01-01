|
Duprey EB, Oshri A, Liu S, Kogan SM, Caughy MOB. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32720015
Youth who are raised in emotionally abusive families are more likely to have poor mental health outcomes such as depression and anxiety. However, the mechanisms of this association are unclear. The present study utilized a longitudinal sample of low-SES youth (N = 101, MageT1 = 10.24) to examine stress response reactivity (i.e. vagal withdrawal, sympathetic activation, and hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal [HPA] axis activation) as mediators between emotional abuse and prospective youth internalizing symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
Child maltreatment; Emotional abuse; Internalizing problems; Self-regulation; Stress response reactivity