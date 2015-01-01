|
Gomes A, Ghosh S, Gomes A. Indian J. Med. Res. 2020; 151(6): 525-527.
(Copyright © 2020, Indian Council of Medical Research)
32719225
Snakebite is one of the major causes of death and disability in the tropical countries [1]. The antidote [anti-snake venom serum (ASVS)] developed in 1894 by Calmette [2] remains the only therapeutic intervention despite having several limitations [3],[4],[5]. Before the development of ASVS, herbal antidote existed in nature, mentioned in age-old folk-traditional literature (Ayurveda, Unani, etc.) whose scientific validation began in the early 19th century [6]. An exhaustive research was done by Mhaskar and Caius [7] (1898-1928) at Haffkine Institute, Bombay (now Mumbai), India, on the herbs active against snake venom. They concluded that none of the herbs/herbal combination tested was found effective against snake venom. One of the major causes of the failure of Mhaskar and Caius was that the concept of dose-response relationship [LD50/MLD (median lethal dose)] was not established at that time. Pharmacological-toxicological methodologies were available from the early 19th century, and a new dimension of research venture was started with herbs-snake venom. Our group at Kolkata (1981-2018) has established the efficacy of the herbal extract/compound active against Cobra and Viper venoms in animal models [8],[9],[10],[11],[12],[13],[14], but an antidote could not be developed. In the present communication, some of the major constraints are discussed and analyzed for the future young researchers working on snake venom.
