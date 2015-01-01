Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Increasing healthcare sector litigation, accountability and governance has resulted in the identification of human factors (HF) as a common source of error. Both NHS and military doctors must have awareness of HF to enhance safety and productivity. There is limited published evidence examining knowledge of HF in these two healthcare professional groups.

METHODS: Doctors of all grades and specialties across the NHS and 3 military groups including the Defence Deanery within the UK were invited to complete a 10-item web-based survey. Questions focused on training undertaken, HF knowledge and potential future training needs.

RESULTS: The survey link was emailed to 250 military and 1400 NHS doctors, 191 military and 776 NHS responded (response rate: 76% and 55%, respectively). Military doctors above foundation trainees are more familiar with HF, have had more training and recognise a requirement for additional training. Military foundation trainees had similar responses to their NHS colleagues. Doctors who had not undertaken any HF training are less likely to appreciate its value, with almost 60% of senior NHS doctors reporting no training. Foundation trainees have more training in HF than their senior peers when military seniors are excluded and more frequently identified a need for further training. Junior doctors identified stress, fatigue, communication and leadership more frequently, with seniors identifying work environment and music in theatre correctly more often.

CONCLUSION: Non-training grade doctors are less likely to seek HF training. Military doctors are more familiar with HF and have undertaken more training. Given the role of HF in communication, human error, potential litigation, stress, conflict and gross negligence manslaughter convictions, further education is vital.

Language: en