Fernández Alonso C, Lázaro del Nogal M, Quintela Jorge, Santiago-Sáez AE. Rev. Esp. Geriatr. Gerontol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.regg.2020.03.002

32718580

Chemical Submission (CS) is considered a danger to health and a form of violence. There are different forms of proactive CS (involuntary consumption of psychoactive substances) and opportunistic CS (voluntary consumption), with criminal intent, usually theft, submission, or sexual assault. The objective of this work is to describe the characteristics of cases of suspected CS in adults older than 65 years treated in the Emergency Department of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital and the results of the toxicological analysis performed by the INTCF in Madrid (April 1, 2015-2019). There were 12 (8%) cases of suspected CS, with a mean age of 75 (SD 8) years, of which 8 (66.7%) men, with two different profiles, all associated with theft, and in 3 (25%) possible sexual assault. In 9 (75%) cases, benzodiazepines and / or usual drugs were identified. CS is a problem to consider in Emergency Departments and is not exclusive to the young population.


Language: es

Elderly; Emergency Department; Chemical submission; Mayores; Sumisión química; Urgencias

