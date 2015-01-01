SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Youm C, Kim Y, Noh B, Lee M, Kim J, Cheon SM. Sensors (Basel) 2020; 20(15): e4106.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s20154106

PMID

32717956

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to examine the effect of a 12-week progressive trunk resistance and stretching exercise program on fall-related factors in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

METHODS: A randomized study assessed a progressive trunk resistance and stretching exercise program over a 12-week period. A total of 17 patients with PD participated and wererandomly allocated into an exercise group (n = 10) or a control group (n = 7). Participants in the exercise group completed the exercise program in 60- to 90-min sessions for three days per week. Primary and secondary outcome measures included the trunk mobility scale, functional fitness test, standing balance, and sit-to-walk test.

RESULTS: The exercise group showed improvements in functional fitness, trunk mobility, standing balance, and dynamic stability compared with the control group (all p < 0.05). The 2.44 m timed up and go test (odds ratio (OR): 0.125) and the 2 min step test (OR: 10.584) of the functional fitness test, and the first-step length (OR: 3.558) and first-toe clearance height (OR: 4.777) of the sit-to-walk test, were different between the groups following the exercise program.

CONCLUSION: This 12-week exercise program improved fall-related factors in patients with PD and may lead to prevention of fall-related injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

falling; parkinson’s disease; postural deformity; rigidity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print