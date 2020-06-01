SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Read PJ, Oliver JL, Myer GD, Farooq A, De Ste Croix M, Lloyd RS. Phys. Ther. Sport 2020; 45: 103-110.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ptsp.2020.06.002

32726731

OBJECTIVES: Examine growth and maturation trends in dynamic balance using the anterior reach Y-Balance test, and its utility as an injury risk screening tool.

DESIGN: Cross sectional and prospective cohort.

SETTING: Elite male youth soccer players.

PARTICIPANTS: 346 players grouped as pre, circa or post peak height velocity (PHV).

MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Pre-season anterior reach absolute and relative Y-Balance test scores and seasonal prospective lower extremity injury monitoring.

RESULTS: Absolute reach distances were greatest post-PHV (p < 0.05). Relative to leg length, pre-PHV achieved the highest scores and increased between-limb differences. Significant associations between injury and anterior reach scores were present in pre (OR: 0.94, CI: 0.91-0.98, p < 0.05) and circa-PHV (OR: 1.05, 95% CI: 1.05-1.10, p < 0.05). Increased age (OR: 1.49, 95% CI: 1.04-2.13, p < 0.05) and height (OR: 1.06, 95% CI: 0.99-1.13, p = 0.82) were risk factors post-PHV. No differences in injury occurrence were shown between players with absolute reach difference >4 cm in any group.

CONCLUSIONS: Anterior reach scores increased injury risk, but associations were small and inconsistent. The Y-Balance should be used with caution as a screening tool in this cohort.


Injury; Balance; Asymmetry; Maturation

