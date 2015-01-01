SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

O'Connor KE, Coleman JN, Farrell AD, Sullivan TN. J. Res. Adolesc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jora.12570

32726487

The purpose of this study was to identify subgroups of adolescents with distinct perceptions of parental messages supporting fighting and nonviolence. Latent class analysis identified four subgroups among 2,619 urban middle school students (90% African American; 52% female): messages supporting fighting (32%), messages supporting nonviolence (29%), mixed messages (23%), and no messages (16%). We found significant differences across subgroups in their frequency of physical aggression and peer victimization and beliefs about the use of aggressive and nonviolent responses to peer provocation. Beliefs significantly mediated the relation between parental messages subgroups and both aggression and victimization.

FINDINGS illustrate the heterogeneity in the messages urban adolescents perceive from their parents, as well as relations with adolescents' beliefs and behavior.


