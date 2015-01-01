|
Bryant E, Williams C, Horry R, Worthington A. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32726148
PRIMARY OBJECTIVES: The aim of this paper was to conduct a review of the misconception literature relating to traumatic brain injury (TBI) and to critically review the comprehensiveness, psychometric properties and other qualities of existing scales designed to measure knowledge and misconceptions of TBI.
Language: en
Traumatic brain injury; validity; measurement; misconceptions; psychometric; public perceptions