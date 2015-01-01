Abstract

The prevalence of depression remains particularly high among university students. Factors known to be associated with this high burden range from social to poor academic performance. Thus, this study sought to determine the prevalence and predictors of depression and perceived stress among university students attending a Caribbean university. This was a cross-sectional study involving 800 students. Depression was assessed using the 21-item Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) and perceived stress was assessed using the Cohen Perceived Stress Scale. Logistic regression models were used to examine the relationship between predictors on depression and perceived stress. The BDI score was 11.97 ± 8.77 with a prevalence of depression at 25.88% and perceived stress of 57.50%. Living or associating with family and friends, were significant predictors of depression while school, money and associating with family/friends were significant for perceived stress. Talking with someone and exercise were associated with a lower likelihood of depression, while eating, drinking alcohol and shopping were associated with reduced levels of perceived stress. The level of depression and perceived high stress in this populations was moderate compared to similar international populations. These findings can be used to inform and design future interventions to improve the mental health of university students.

