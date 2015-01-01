Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate the impact of the number of drugs on rehabilitation outcomes for patients with acute traumatic brain injury.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study.



SETTING: Hospital-based database created by the Japan Medical Data Center.



PARTICIPANTS: Patients with acute traumatic brain injuryadmittedbetween April 2014 and November 2017.



METHODS: Analysis of relationships among 1-5 and ≥6 drugs as well as clinical outcomes in 2603 patients.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASUREMENTS: The primary outcome was defined as the Barthel index efficiency, and the secondary outcome was Barthel index gain and length of hospital stay.



RESULTS: Median Barthel index score on admission was 40. Barthel index efficiency and Barthel index gain were significantly higher in the group that had taken 1-5 drugs than in the group that had taken ≥6 drugson admission (median: 1.19 vs 0.50, 20.0 vs 10.0). Also, the group that had taken 1-5 drugshad a significantly shorter length of hospital stay than in the group that had taken ≥6 drugson admission (median 11.0 vs 14.0). Moreover, multiple linear regression analysis showed that having taken ≥6 drugs on admission was independently associated with Barthel index efficiency, Barthel index gain, and length of stay.



CONCLUSIONS: Taking≥6 drugs for acute traumatic brain injury was associated with lower Barthel index efficiency,lower Barthel index gain, and longer length of stay than taking 1-5 drugs.

Language: en