Buckfield C, Sinclair JMA, Glautier S. Addiction 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1111/add.15210

32725645

AIMS: To examine two explanations for the observation that cue-exposure treatment has not been clearly effective in the treatment of alcohol dependence: do alcohol dependent individuals have either 1) slower extinction and/or 2) greater contextual specificity of extinction than non-dependent individuals?
DESIGN: In two exploratory laboratory experiments we used mixed factorial designs with two-group between-subjects factors and within-subjects factors corresponding to performance in different parts of a computer-based learning task.
SETTING: University of Southampton psychology research laboratories and two addiction treatment services in the city of Southampton, UK.
PARTICIPANTS: Experiment 1: Seventy-four (54 female) undergraduates from the University of Southampton (age M=20.4 years). Experiment 2: One-hundred and two (40 female) participants from the University of Southampton, the local community, and from two Southampton alcohol treatment services (age M=41.3 years).

MEASUREMENTS: The Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, a 1-week time-line follow-back alcohol consumption questionnaire, the Barratt Impulsiveness Scale (11th Ed), and a computerised learning task. Experiment 2 additionally used the 44-item Big Five Inventory, a drug use history checklist, and the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale.

FINDINGS: Experiment 1: light and heavy drinkers did not differ significantly in extinction (extinction block x drinking status interaction, p=.761, ....

[SafetyLit note: In the fashion of some Wiley-published journals, the results section of this abstract contains graphic images os math and Greek characters. These graphics do not render properly in the SafetyLit system. The results may be read be following the DOI link.]

CONCLUSION: Abstinent alcohol dependent people may have slower extinction learning for alcohol-related cues, than non-dependent light drinkers.


Language: en

alcohol dependence; ABC recovery; associative learning; cue exposure; extinction

