Abstract

In many societies suicide was and is an extremely controversial topic. This review article outlines the historical background of social condemnation of suicidal thoughts and actions in the western world. It summarizes current research results about the consequences of suicide stigma for affected persons and its relevance for suicide prevention. Finally, the next steps in research and prevention are discussed. Over time and in different cultures, the societal judgement of suicide has greatly varied. During antiquity, some philosophers viewed suicide negatively and by the fifth century AD suicide was widely condemned by societies across the western world. Until today suicide remains a taboo topic in Germany and other countries. Current research showed that the social condemnation of suicidal thoughts and behavior (i.e. suicide stigma) is an additional stressor among persons who experience or have experienced suicidality and their relatives. Furthermore, suicide stigma is considered to be a central barrier to seeking help for and disclosure of suicidality. Despite its relevance for suicide prevention, only a few interventions to reduce suicide stigma among members of the general public and to support affected persons in dealing with suicide stigma exist.

