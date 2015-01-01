Abstract

AIMS: Alcohol consumption is a threat to health worldwide and leads to substantial expenses for society. Previous studies have found differences between women and men regarding drinking behaviour and concluded that women need a more multipart type of alcohol use disorder (AUD) treatment. This study aims to examine the differences in outcome between women and men who have completed public outpatient alcohol treatment.



METHODS: A total of 3452 patients, who completed AUD treatment from 2006 to 2018, were included in this follow-up study. Data were collected from the Odense Alcohol Treatment Database. Analyses were performed using a χ2 test and multiple logistic regression.



RESULTS: The calculations showed that women in AUD treatment had a better outcome if they had children (AOR 0.46, P ≤ 0.001) or were living with a partner with AUD (AOR 0.25-0.33, P ≤ 0.001). Women had a worse outcome if they had a higher educational level (AOR 1.40-1.69, P ≤ 0.001) or were employed (AOR 1.66-1.78, P ≤ 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: This study found that women had more problems associated with alcohol consumption than men, both before and after completion of AUD treatment. Women with employment or education had a poorer outcome than their male counterparts, whereas childcare responsibilities or having a partner with AUD provided a better outcome.

Language: en