Aase DM, Soble JR, Shepard P, Akagi K, Schroth C, Greenstein JE, Proescher E, Phan KL. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32725113
OBJECTIVE: The present study explored both embedded symptom (SVT) and performance (PVT) validity test scores within a post-9/11 veteran sample to elucidate the degree to which there is concordance between validity indicators, as well as how frequently one SVT and four PVT indicators were failed in screened mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and diagnosed posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Language: en
Traumatic brain injury; Head injury; Assessment; Posttraumatic stress disorder