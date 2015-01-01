|
Lasater ME, Woldeyes GM, Le Roch K, Phan X, Solomon-Osborne A, Murray SM. Confl. Health 2020; 14: e52.
32724334 PMCID
BACKGROUND: During humanitarian crises, women and children are particularly vulnerable to morbidity and mortality. To address this problem, integrated child health interventions that include support for the well-being of mothers must be adapted and assessed in humanitarian settings. Baby Friendly Spaces (BFS) is a holistic program that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of pregnant and lactating women and their children under two years of age by providing psychosocial support and enhancing positive infant and young child-care practices. Using a mixed-methods, pre-post design, this study explored ways to strengthen the implementation and acceptability of the BFS program, and assess outcomes associated with participation among South Sudanese mothers and their children living in the Nguenyyiel refugee camp in Gambella, Ethiopia.
Ethiopia; Process evaluation; Breastfeeding; Child care practices; Humanitarian emergencies; Psychosocial support; Refugees