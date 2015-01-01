Abstract

There are increasing reports of methanol poisoning (MP) incidence worldwide. In Malaysia, the largest first methanol poisoning was reported in Selangor in 2013 with a total of 41 patients and cluster of cases been reported from the country since then. Often MP involved adulterated alcohol containing more than the legal permissible concentration of methanol. Methanol is rapidly absorbed and metabolised into formic acid which causes variable symptoms of the central nervous system such as blindness, seizure, coma and gastrointestinal disturbances. Mortality could reach up to 83% as reported using the coma state, pH and pCO2 level in the worst-case scenario.

