SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Low QJ, Lee KT, Lim TH, Siaw C, Cheo SW, Tan NE, Reza MQ. Med. J. Malaysia 2020; 75(4): 442-444.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Malaysian Medical Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

32724013

Abstract

There are increasing reports of methanol poisoning (MP) incidence worldwide. In Malaysia, the largest first methanol poisoning was reported in Selangor in 2013 with a total of 41 patients and cluster of cases been reported from the country since then. Often MP involved adulterated alcohol containing more than the legal permissible concentration of methanol. Methanol is rapidly absorbed and metabolised into formic acid which causes variable symptoms of the central nervous system such as blindness, seizure, coma and gastrointestinal disturbances. Mortality could reach up to 83% as reported using the coma state, pH and pCO2 level in the worst-case scenario.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print