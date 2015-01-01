Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the work is to determine the frequency, structure, features of clinical manifestations and treatment of bitten wounds of the face and neck in children of Poltava region.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: It has been analyzed 91 histories of disease of thematic patients undergone treatment at the Surgical Department of Pediatric town clinical hospital of Poltava.



RESULTS: Results: In the structure of traumatic injuries of maxillofacial area in children 5.3% were patients with bitten wounds of the face and neck. Among the injured were children of the age 7-12 years old (30.2%). In 74.7% of cases, the bites were complicated by acute inflammatory processes. Urban residents accounted for 71.8% of the total number of cases, while rural residents accounted for 28.2%. Boys were injured by 53.6% and girls by 46.4%. Sharps (74.5%), punctures (19.3%) and lacerations (6.2%) differed in form. The comprehensive treatment of patients with bitten maxillofacial area wounds was carried out according to the protocol of care.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: The clinical picture and severity of bitten wounds of maxillofacial area in children have individual features, which are largely due to topographic and anatomical localization of injuries. The choice of the optimal variant of primary surgical treatment of wounds and the amount of surgery should be determined individually depending on the severity of the injury, the time of injury. Special attention should be paid to normalization of psycho-emotional state of patients and prevention of scar formation.

Language: en